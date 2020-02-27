Shropshire town to get 40 new trees in fundraising scheme

The trees will be planted around Shifnal on Thursday as part of a scheme by the MHA charity's Live at Home project, running in partnership with Shropshire Council.

People and companies have been invited to pay £25 to sponsor a tree, with all profits going to the scheme which allows elderly people to live in their own homes.

It organises activities including friendship groups and door-to-door transport.

Trees can be bought in memory of a loved one, to promote a business or simply for oneself, and each one will feature a plaque dedicated by the sponsor.

Those taking part in the scheme will be asked to monitor the progress of their tree, and to water it in the warmer months.

Live at Home manager Rachel Powell said: “With all the changes Shifnal has seen, we think this is a great time to bring some greenery back to our town with the added benefit of some very personal connections.”