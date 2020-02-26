Advertising
Woman killed in Valentine's Day A5 crash near Weston Park is named
A mental health nurse died after a car and a lorry on the A5 on Valentine's Day, an inquest heard.
Emma Price, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, at Burlington, near Weston Park, at 9.50am.
Mrs Price, who lived in Beatty Close, Shifnal, was identified by her husband.
Senior coroner John Ellery adjourned the inquest to May 28.
