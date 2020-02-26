Menu

Advertising

Woman killed in Valentine's Day A5 crash near Weston Park is named

By Keri Trigg | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published:

A mental health nurse died after a car and a lorry on the A5 on Valentine's Day, an inquest heard.

Police cordoned off the A5 near the crash scene. Photo: Newport SNT.

Emma Price, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, at Burlington, near Weston Park, at 9.50am.

Mrs Price, who lived in Beatty Close, Shifnal, was identified by her husband.

Senior coroner John Ellery adjourned the inquest to May 28.

Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs News Shifnal Transport
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News