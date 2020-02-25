11 fire engines rush to tackle barn fire near Shifnal

Firefighters were sent to the blaze in Lilyhurst, north of the market town, just after 11pm yesterday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service mobilised 11 appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit, the prime mover, the rescue tender and the water carrier.

Crews from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Newport, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington rushed to the fire as well as operations, fire investigation and safety officers.

Breathing apparatus, electric saws and cutters, a hose reel jet and one main jet were used to try and extinguish the blaze.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance and fire crews were on site today continuing to deal with the incident.

The fire service said investigations were ongoing to work out the cause.