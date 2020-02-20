Advertising
Shifnal store to close after nearly three decades
They have been a fixture in Shifnal's main street for 27 years but the end of the month will also mark the end of an era for Steve and Kate Grafton.
At 5pm on Saturday, February 29, Katrina's at Cheapside in Shifnal will close its doors for the last time, with owners Kate, 62, and Steve, 66, off to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
The couple moved to Shifnal to open the card, gift and party product shop 27 years ago, having previously run a newsagents in Codsall.
Steve said they had hugely enjoyed their time running the shop, and thanked the people of the town for their support.
He added that they had been proud of what they had achieved with the shop, and that Shifnal residents were very loyal to their local businesses.
He said: "We opened it from nothing, it was an empty unit and we built it up from nothing.
"Our lease expires at the end of the month and we opted not to renew because we were ready to retire."
He said they would now look forward to spending time with family.
He added: "We have absolutely loved it. We are looking forward to retirement but it is a shame to be going, we have made so many friends. Our customers have become friends, but the time is right.
"We have noticed that the people of Shifnal tend to be very loyal to their local shops, we found this all along. We were made to feel welcome as soon as we got here and people have supported us all along."
"We would like to say a massive thank you to them for their support and loyalty over the 27 years."
When asked what he would miss most, Steve said: "Meeting people, talking to people. We are people friendly, we like to have conversations, get involved and be part of the community, that's what retail is all about."
