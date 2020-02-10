Top DJ to extend Classic Ibiza at Weston Park this summer

Jose Luis, who has been a resident at Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound in London, will begin this year's Classic Ibiza with an hour-long chill-out set.

The popular event, returning on July 18, will comprise hours of house and dance tunes performed by a live orchestra, with an accompanying laser show, in the grounds of the country estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Mr Luis said: “I’ve been blessed with a good run.

"I had a Ministry of Sound London residency for nine years, Pacha Ibiza for two years and the chance to play in a whole bunch of countries. But Pacha Ibiza was something else!”

On what the crowd at Weston Park can expect, he said: “I’m going old-school house meets Latin.

"The Balearic sound is very rooted in the ‘latinesque’ sounds of DJ Alfredo.

Delighted

"House is a feeling, a vibe and I hope to be able to recreate the vibe that you get when you party in Ibiza. I’m doing the opening set, so want to create the right atmosphere for the orchestra to come on and kill it!”

Advertising

Following Jose Luis’ set, the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists will then take to the stage with Goldierocks for the ‘sundowner set’ and the crowd will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of dance music’s rich playlist.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: “Following the resounding success of last summer’s tour, we spent considerable time listening to our amazing audience to find out ways in which we can improve the show.

"One consistent message was that people wanted to party for longer. We are delighted to welcome Jose Luis to the Classic Ibiza family, his credentials speak for themselves and he will help us take the show to yet another level.

“By the time Urban Soul Orchestra and Goldierocks hit the stage for the new ‘sundowner set’ the Weston crowd will be well and truly ready to party. It’s great to be able to give them what they want, so we have upped the ante in terms of BPM from the very start!”

Mr Luis' set will begin at 7pm, with the car park and gates open from 6pm.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit classicibiza.co.uk or call 01283 841601.