Finishing touches added in major restoration to Weston Hall

In less than two weeks the dining room at Weston Hall will be completely renovated, having had months of specialist designers and contractors working alongside each other.

The damage occurred when water from a flooded bathroom poured through cracks in the plaster and caused a small section of the ceiling to collapse in the summer of 2018.

Managers at the popular country estate at Weston-under-Lizard said residential guests and a salvage operation prevented major damage.

The country estate straddles the Shropshire/Staffordshire border near Shifnal and has seen priceless works of art by the likes of Anthony van Dyck and Thomas Gainsborough removed for the first time in 60 years while work is completed.

Andrea Webster, marketing manager of the manor, said: "It's been wonderful to watch the redesign of the historic dining room at Weston Park unfold. It gives you a great appreciation of the level of skill and craftsmanship that has gone into the project.

"The final stages will see beautiful new curtains being hung, the carpet fitted and the careful operation of putting back in place the chandelier, which dates from around 1825. Then it will be the joyful task of the final finishing touches. Guests joining us for our Valentine's events, when the dining room will be making its public debut, are in for a real treat."

About 70 people are contributing towards the project, with the painting being a particularly intensive task. At times there have been 12 painters working alongside each other led by Highgate Decorators.

The last time the room was decorated was in the 1960s by the late Countess of Bradford.

The new design will be revealed to guests for the first time when Valentine’s weekend events take place on February 14 and 15.