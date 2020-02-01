Shifnal tree scheme supporting the elderly

Shropshire Council is joining forces with the MHA charity's Live at Home scheme with a new tree-planting scheme in Shifnal.

People and companies are being invited to pay £25 to have trees planted in the town, with some of the money going towards the Live at Home scheme.

Live at Home provides community support for elderly people living in their own homes.

Activities include friendship groups and door-to-door transport.

Trees can be bought in memory of a loved one, to promote a business or simply for oneself, and each one will feature a plaque dedicated by the sponsor.

Those taking part in the scheme will be asked to monitor the progress of their tree, and to water it in the warmer months.

Live at Home manager Rachel Powell said: "With all the changes Shifnal has seen, we think this is a great time to bring some greenery back to our town with the added benefit of some very personal connections."

For more information telephone Rachel on 01952 879873 or email rachel.powell@mha.org.uk