Woman cut free after three-vehicle crash near Shifnal
A woman had to be cut free after a three-vehicle crash near Shifnal.
The collision happened at about 7.15pm on Thursday, on the A4169.
Firefighters, ambulance staff and police all attended.
A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that firefighters used cutting equipment to help paramedics free a woman from one vehicle "for medical reasons" as a precaution.
