Woman cut free after three-vehicle crash near Shifnal

By Rob Smith | Shifnal | News | Published:

A woman had to be cut free after a three-vehicle crash near Shifnal.

The collision happened at about 7.15pm on Thursday, on the A4169.

Firefighters, ambulance staff and police all attended.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that firefighters used cutting equipment to help paramedics free a woman from one vehicle "for medical reasons" as a precaution.

