Man treated by paramedics after Shifnal house fire

The fire service was called to the incident at Maple Close in Shifnal at around 2.33pm today.

The fire was out on the arrival of two crews, dispatched from Telford, and was said to have involved cooking.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one crew to the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 2.26pm to a property in Maple Close in Shifnal. We have one ambulance in attendance and we are currently treating one patient, a man."

A report from the fire service said: "Small fire in kitchen of domestic property. Fire was on out arrival of fire crew and an inspection was carried out. One casualty received treatment from attending paramedics."

The fire service left the incident at 2.49pm.