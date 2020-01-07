Menu

Pair aged 15 and 16 arrested after Shifnal drugs raid

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply in Shifnal.

Drugs and weaponry were seized during the raid. Picture: @ShifnalCops

Police carried out a warrant in Barn Road yesterday after reports from members of the community via Crimestoppers.

Drugs and weapons were seized during the raid, including a knife, gun, and a number of bags of cannabis and white powder.

A police spokeswoman said: "The warrant was carried out at an address in Barn Road and as a result of the local team acting on community concerns and information reported through Crimestoppers.

"Two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply."

The police said information received by members of the community is crucial, and urged anybody with concerns around criminal activity in there area to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to call their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

