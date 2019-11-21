More than 60 brave the cold to clean Shifnal's streets

More than 60 people young and old from the Friends of Wesley Brook group braved the cold to help tidy the town at the weekend.

The Friends group is a subdivision of the Shifnal Flood Partnership, which meets and organises events to help the environment and focus on monitoring and combatting flooding in the town.

Volunteers used the Scout hut in Curriers Lane as a base for the morning as they filled bag after bag with plastic, household appliances and other waste.

Bob Haddon, of the group, said: "We had 63 volunteers who gave up their Sunday morning to collect litter and tidy up our lovely town of Shifnal.

Shifnal Flood Group took to the streets for its second litter pick

"Special thanks to Tom Joyce from Shifnal Scouting group for the use of the Scout hut and a massive well done to everyone who helped us, especially all the youngsters. We are very proud of all of them – a shining example of a community in action.

"A lot of rubbish including a fridge and a fridge freezer, cuddly toys, a pushchair and child's car seat amounted to an excellent morning's work by all involved."

After forming in May, the group aims to conserve, protect and improve the Wesley Brook and its catchment for the benefit of all in the community, wildlife and the wider natural environment.

It held its first litter pick in June, where nearly 70 volunteers filled more than 40 bags of rubbish in an hour.

A microwave and a deckchair were just some of the items pulled out from the river and the group said it plans on continuing its clean-up events in the future.