Thousands raised in weeks for vital roof repair work at Shropshire church

Parishioners at St Milburga’s Church in Beckbury, near Shifnal, pulled together to host a Christmas craft fair to raise money, and well-wishers turned out in force to support it.

The church desperately needed £10,000 after bad weather broke its roof, and within weeks of launching an appeal, those who attend the church have managed to raise £7,500.

The money came from a variety of sources, including stallholders offering to double what they had made at the fair, which took place on Saturday, and a very generous anonymous donor.

David Tooth, of Beckbury, said: "We had a fantastic day on Saturday. It was very cold but we had some mulled wine going and everybody enjoyed it.

"One of the stall holders had raised £125 on her stalls, and she decided to double the figure.

"Then some of the parishioners chipped in. The vicar received a telephone call from a lady anonymously saying she had read about the broken roof and offering a cheque for £1,000.

"We are over the moon. It is outstanding."

Additional items not sold at the craft fair were later donated to Compton Hospice.

The £1,212 raised from the craft fair, as well as the £1,000 cheque, have taken the churches total beyond the £7,500 mark.

Fundraising events will pause for a month now while the church carries out its festive events, but Mr Tooth said they would be back with more events in 2020.

Parishioners said the 13th century church was already showing its age, and that there had already been efforts going on to fix issues with the roof.

But heavy wind and rain suddenly caused even more damage, leaving those who still use the listed building to pick up the pieces.