Thieves cut through Shropshire hedge to get to jet washer

The thieves forced their way through the hedge to gain access to a yard in Victoria Road, Shifnal.

They took a Karcher jet washer, and police believe because of the weight of the device, they must have used a vehicle such as a panel van.

It happened between 10am and 1.30pm on November 11, and police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody who saw anything is asked to ring 101 and refer to incident 0405S 111119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org