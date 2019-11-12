Shropshire cricket club given £2,000 for equipment

Shifnal Cricket Club were given the money, which it said would help to purchase cutting-edge coaching resources.

The club, which has been providing training sessions to locals for decades, was given the money by housebuilder Redrow Homes.

Chris Dirkin, head coach and junior co-ordinator at Shifnal Cricket Club, said: “We were thrilled when Redrow Homes Midlands got in touch and offered to kindly help us with this donation.

"Our club brings so much to the local community and it means the world that we’ve been given the chance to purchase the cutting-edge coaching resources and playing equipment with this generous donation.”

Andrew Cutler, area sales manager for the housebuilder, said: “It’s brilliant to be involved and do our bit to support this wonderful community club. We’re very proud to be helping the club with their efforts to provide local people access to cricket and we’re looking forward to working alongside and supporting the brilliant work the club does for many years to come.”