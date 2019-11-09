Answers demanded over state of Shifnal buildings and roads

Debris falling from a derelict building, a road-improvement scheme taking years to implement and general funding are some of the issues raised by Shifnal South & Cosford councillor Edward Bird and Shifnal North councillor Kevin Turley.

The two met with the leader of Shropshire Council, Councillor Peter Nutting, cabinet member for highways Councillor Steve Davenport and two council officers, including the interim head of highways.

Councillor Edward Bird

Councillor Bird said: "We are here to represent residents. They are dissatisfied with Shropshire Council and local councillors are dissatisfied.

"We looked at a number of issues in Shifnal, mainly at some of the road issues, including potholes and the drainage around unadopted roads on Thomas Beddoes estate.

"For years people haven't seen any improvements in Shifnal and they're sick of it. Residents are frustrated."

The derelict building at 22 Market Place, Shifnal

Councillor Bird added that the building at 22 Market Place next to Blue Florists has been derelict for years and is becoming an increasing concern.

Weeds

"It's been repeatedly reported and there's a process now in place which I expect will lead to compulsory purchase of the property," he said.

"Litter is now collecting along with weeds and it's blocking a furrow.

"The council needs to increase the pace with what they're doing about it and I hope it gets done as soon as possible."

An integrated transport scheme aimed at creating traffic-calming measures as well as improving the overall quality of the town's roads dates back to 2014 and has still not been implemented.

Shifnal town centre

Councillor Bird said: "We want the Shifnal transport scheme to move forward.

"When I was elected about 18 months ago I met with officers to go through the transport scheme, it looked great and the town council has approved it.

"What's the hold-up? The plans still haven't been put on the website, residents are none the wiser and think nothing's going on.

"The town council has been told by previous officers in senior management positions that Shropshire Council would pay for it but to be fair the town council should be spending some of its CIL money on the town, that's what it's for.

"A £3 million scheme is being put forward to improve Aston Street and the general area as well as the town centre, which is looking increasingly run down.

"A series of other schemes ranging in price are being put forward to see how much the town council could contribute."