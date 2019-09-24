Menu

Thieves cut catalytic converter from Shifnal car

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Thieves cut through a vehicle in Shifnal to steal its catalytic converter.

They took the device from Honda CRV parked outside in Greenfields Crescent on Sunday. It happened at about 9.15pm.

West Mercia Police said an angle grinder was used in the theft.

Anybody who was in the area at the time and saw anything is asked to call police.

Witnesses can call officers on 101 citing reference number 0784S 220919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

