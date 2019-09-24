Advertising
Thieves cut catalytic converter from Shifnal car
Thieves cut through a vehicle in Shifnal to steal its catalytic converter.
They took the device from Honda CRV parked outside in Greenfields Crescent on Sunday. It happened at about 9.15pm.
West Mercia Police said an angle grinder was used in the theft.
Anybody who was in the area at the time and saw anything is asked to call police.
Witnesses can call officers on 101 citing reference number 0784S 220919.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
Drunken Shropshire thug whose punch broke man's eye socket spared jail and ordered to pay victim £1,500
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.