Show organisers help boost Christel's tumour appeal

The show drew more than 6,000 people to the village near Shifnal and the family of Christel Callow had a stall to share her story.

The 26-year-old from Shifnal was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour the size of a tennis ball, and her family are trying to raise £62,000 for her to have proton beam therapy privately as the treatment is not usually performed on the NHS.

Gary Wellburn, one of the show's organisers, said: "With over 6,000 people attending the Beckbury Show on Saturday, it was an ideal opportunity to further publicise the fund raising appeal for Christel and raise money.

"Christel’s niece Stacey Callow and friends had a fund raising stall at the show and also talked in the main show arena about Christel and her appeal to raise £62,000 in just two weeks for life-saving proton beam therapy for a brain tumour.

"The organisers of the Beckbury show were proud and humbled to support Christel and have added to the money raised on the day, by donating £1,500 to the appeal and urge everyone who attended the show to please contribute to Christel’s appeal via Facebook at www.facebook.com/donate/362318418009785."

Christel's appeal has raised almost £30,000 at the time of writing.