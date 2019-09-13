24-hour Wrekin challenge to raise funds for Christel

Anytime Fitness Telford have teamed up with gym member Poppy Garbett to organise the walk in support of the Cure4Christel fundraising campaign, which is raising crucial funds for Christel Callow, 26, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma.

The most effective form of treatment is called proton beam therapy but at the age of 26, Christel is two years past the age limit set by the NHS to receive this treatment.

It means Christel has just one month to raise £62,000 for treatment.

A huge community response has seen £29,000 donated so far.

Tomorrow, staff and members of Anytime Fitness Telford will walk up the Wrekin for 24 hours to raise money and awareness for Christel’s cause.

The walk will begin at 9am. There are currently 63 people set to complete one hour slots over the 24-hour period, but as many people as possible are wanted.

Cash donations will be taken throughout the day.

Chris Clarke, general manager of Anytime Fitness Telford, said: “We pride ourselves on being a gym for the community so when we heard of Christel’s need to raise funds for her treatment, we knew we needed to do something so myself and our fitness manager, Chloe Palmer, came up with this idea.

Community

“We’re lucky to have amazing members, including Poppy who is a close friend of Christel’s, who share our community values and are happy to give their time to support important local causes.

“All of us at Anytime Fitness Telford hope that Christel and her family are able to raise the £62,000 needed for her treatment.”

Poppy Garbett said: “Christel is like family to my fiancé and I. When I was told she needed funds for proton beam therapy I knew I needed to get as many people involved as possible.

“I regularly attend Anytime Fitness and there is a great community there and I knew I could count on them to help raise money.

"Understanding that not everyone has the ability to donate funds, the 24-hour Wrekin walk allows people to donate their time and support with the opportunity to gain sponsorship donations.

“I know that if I required treatment like Christel does, she would do everything she could to help. She deserves this treatment and we won’t stop until she has reached her target.”

You do not need to be a member of Anytime Fitness Telford to take part in the Wrekin Walk. People who would like to give an hour or more of their time can do so by requesting the join the 24 Hour Wrekin Walk for Cure4Christel Facebook group.

People can donate to the fundraiser by visiting facebook.com/donate/362318418009785