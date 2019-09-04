Casualty cut from vehicle and flown to hospital after serious Shifnal crash

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the accident on the A4169 in Shifnal this morning.

The scene of the crash

The fire service and West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to attend at around 10.15am.

The air ambulance attended the crash

One person had to be cut from their vehicle, before being taken to hospital in a helicopter.

The scene of the crash

Two fire crews had gone to the scene from the Telford Central station and they had to use cutting equipment to free a casualty.