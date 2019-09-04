Advertising
Casualty cut from vehicle and flown to hospital after serious Shifnal crash
A person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious car crash.
The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the accident on the A4169 in Shifnal this morning.
The fire service and West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to attend at around 10.15am.
One person had to be cut from their vehicle, before being taken to hospital in a helicopter.
Two fire crews had gone to the scene from the Telford Central station and they had to use cutting equipment to free a casualty.
