Power tools and electrical equipment stolen in Shifnal burglary

Thieves broke into a commercial premises in Lambledge Lane between 8pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

They took power tools, a computer monitor, laptop and satnav.

Police are asking for anybody who may have been in the area to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to call officers on 101 referring to incident number 0088S 150819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org