Second World War veteran to reopen Shifnal's former police station

Les Cherrington will join members of the town council in inviting the public to come and look at the new site off Tudor Way, which is being opened as a community hub after a refurbishment costing more than £125,000.

The 100-year-old war veteran will be in attendance as members of the public have the chance to inspect the new community space and discuss whether it could be used by clubs, organisations and community groups for meetings and events.

Council staff will be on hand to discuss people's requirements and begin the process of using the building to its full potential.

The site is set to be used as a community cafe and gardens, function rooms and advice centre.

There are also plans to house the town's CCTV system in the building and the council is currently in discussions with West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner over basing a number of officers there.

There will be a range of activities including a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as refreshments during a grand opening event on August 16 from 11am.

The initiative to reopen the premises as a community centre has been partly funded by the council as well as a Leader Project, financed by the Rural Development Programme for England with contributions from The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.