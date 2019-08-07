'Overweight thieves with pudding bowl haircuts' steal garden ornaments near Telford

The thieves, who were both wearing shorts and T-shirts, took a set of blacksmith forge tongs and searched the garden off the A442 in Norton, possibly to find house keys under garden ornaments.

Witnesses gave the unflattering description of the pair after the theft, which happened at about 1.25pm on July 24.

The homeowners returned from a trip away on August 6 and reported the missing items to the police.

The two thieves drove away in a white Ford Transit panel van.

Anybody in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101 citing reference number 0266S 060819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org