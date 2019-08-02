Menu

Advertising

Man arrested on suspicion of arson over Shifnal house fire

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in Shifnal.

The roof of the house in Stone Drive was destroyed

The 38-year-old is in police custody after the upper floor of a house in Stone Drive was destroyed in the blaze, blowing out first storey windows and burning away much of the roof on Wednesday morning.

The fire also spread to the adjoining house which suffered minor damage.

Four fire engines from Albrighton, Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were needed to fight the flames. They used six lots of breathing apparatus and two jets to fight the blaze.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Shifnal Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News