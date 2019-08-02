Man arrested on suspicion of arson over Shifnal house fire

The 38-year-old is in police custody after the upper floor of a house in Stone Drive was destroyed in the blaze, blowing out first storey windows and burning away much of the roof on Wednesday morning.

The fire also spread to the adjoining house which suffered minor damage.

Four fire engines from Albrighton, Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were needed to fight the flames. They used six lots of breathing apparatus and two jets to fight the blaze.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.