Group gets cooking on litter in Shifnal clean-up - with pictures

More than 60 people turned out for the clean of Wesley Brook and the surrounding areas, including members of Shifnal Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, as well as the town's Co-op.

Meeting at the village hall, 67 litter pickers including two dogs, Mollie and Roxy, swept the streets as teams dived into the river to remove plastic and discarded items.

In one hour, volunteers filled more than 40 bags of rubbish that were then left to be collected by Shropshire Council.

The event was organised by the Friends of Wesley Brook group, a subdivision of The Shifnal Flood Partnership.

Forming in May, the group aims to conserve, protect and improve the Wesley Brook and it’s catchment for the benefit of all in the community, wildlife and the wider natural environment.

Bob Haddon, chairman of Shifnal Flood Partnership Group, said: "What a brilliant turn-out we had. Our first event was an amazing effort from everyone, especially the Scouts, Beavers, Cubs and our local Co-op.

"They were all fantastic, well done to everyone who helped, attended, supported us with equipment, sent messages of 'well done' and also to the teams that got wet and dirty down in the river."