Motorhome stolen from Shifnal recovered in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A motorhome was stolen from Shifnal and recovered in Telford two days later.

The red Iveko motorhome was stolen from outside an address on Barn Road, Shifnal, between 8.30pm on June 10 and 7.30am on June 11.

Two days later the motorhome was reported to have been abandoned in the area of Ketley Bank, Telford, and an unidentified man was seen running away from it.

The vehicle has been seized by police and will now be forensically examined by officers to see if those responsible for the theft left any evidence behind that could identify them.

Police are asking anybody who has any information about the theft to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Shifnal or Ketley during the relevant times is asked to call 101, citing incident number 0098S 100619.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

