Car hits wall and another lands on roof in Shropshire crashes

In Newport Road, Shifnal, the fire service were called at 8.13pm after a car hit a wall. One appliance was sent and the ambulance service and police were also in attendance.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, and the fire service left the scene at 8.43pm.

Meanwhile, in Huffley Bank, Shrewsbury, two fire engines were sent to the scene where a car flipped onto its roof at 8.23pm.

The ambulance service and police also attended. Nobody was trapped inside. Firefighters left at 8.46pm.