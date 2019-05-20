Menu

Man spotted hare coursing near Shifnal

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

A man with three dogs was spotted acting suspiciously in a field near Shifnal.

The man is believed to have been hare coursing in the Kemberton area on Saturday morning.

He was driving a white Peugeot Partner panel van. When a local resident went to speak to him, he and the dogs got into the van and quickly drove off.

The details of the van have been passed to the police, including the registration, and officers are trying to track down the owner.

Details of the vehicle will be added to the automatic number plate recognition system so that if it activates a camera, nearby officers can be alerted and take the appropriate action.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing reference number 0186S 180519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

