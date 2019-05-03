The Plant Hunters' Fair will go ahead on Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6 with a wider choice of plants than ever.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "We have pulled out all the stops to get the brilliant line-up of nurseries for Weston Park to create a plant lover's paradise. If you are new to gardening the stallholders are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden.

"Entry for this special event including entry to the gardens, park and plant fair is just £3 per person making a great value family bank holiday day out as entry is normally £8 for the park and gardens.”

The event will run from 10am to 5pm each day. Weston Park is on the A5 just off the A41 near Shifnal.

To learn which nurseries will be attending visit planthuntersfairs.co.uk