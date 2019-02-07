Menu

Advertising

M54 delays after rush-hour crashes in both directions

By Jordan Reynolds | Shifnal | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Rush-hour drivers faced long delays after crashes in both directions on the M54 this morning.

Eastbound traffic queuing after a crash on the M54

Motorists heading eastbound had to navigate five miles of queues after five cars were involved in a collision near Cosford at around 7am.

Delays reached up to 40 minutes as a result of the incident, which happened between Junction 4 for Shifnal and Junction 3 for the A41.

At least one car was left with major damage as a result of the crash which left one lane blocked. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We had a report of a five-car collision with no injuries at about 7am between junctions four and three eastbound.

"Traffic officers got their quite quickly and the carriageway was reopened at 7.50am.

"It's all sorted now."

A westbound crash then left debris scattered across the motorway at around 8.30am.

Vehicles were able to pass the scene between Junction 2 for Coven Heath and Junction 3 for Tong but congestion built up for around 30 minutes while the road was cleared.

Shifnal Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds
Reporter - @jreynolds_star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News