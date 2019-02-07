M54 delays after rush-hour crashes in both directions

Motorists heading eastbound had to navigate five miles of queues after five cars were involved in a collision near Cosford at around 7am.

Delays reached up to 40 minutes as a result of the incident, which happened between Junction 4 for Shifnal and Junction 3 for the A41.

At least one car was left with major damage as a result of the crash which left one lane blocked. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We had a report of a five-car collision with no injuries at about 7am between junctions four and three eastbound.

"Traffic officers got their quite quickly and the carriageway was reopened at 7.50am.

"It's all sorted now."

A westbound crash then left debris scattered across the motorway at around 8.30am.

Vehicles were able to pass the scene between Junction 2 for Coven Heath and Junction 3 for Tong but congestion built up for around 30 minutes while the road was cleared.