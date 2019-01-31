Menu

Bogus cop cons elderly Albrighton man out of £3,000

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published: | Last Updated:

An elderly man in Albrighton was scammed out of £3,000 by a telephone caller pretending to be a police officer.

The man called the resident on Monday, and managed to get a number of details from the victim about his bank account.

Using those details the unidentified man was able to make a telephone withdrawal of £3,000 from the victim's bank account.

The victim reported it to the police, who were able to contact his bank and get the payment cancelled.

A spokesman for the police said: "We will never contact you by telephone and ask for your bank details. If you should receive a telephone call of this nature, hang up immediately and do not give out any of your personal details."

