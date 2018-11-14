Menu

Advertising

Bridge near Shifnal to be closed for two days for work

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

A bridge near Shifnal will be closed for two days while investigation works are carried out.

Evelith Bridge carries Evelith Lane over the Wesley Brook. Photo: Google StreetView.

Evelith Bridge will have trial holes drilled into its carriageway to check for a hollow area.

The bridge carries Evelith Lane over the Wesley Brook and must be closed from Thursday while repairs are being undertaken.

Traffic bosses said the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely if the bridge was open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted using local roads.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Shifnal Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News