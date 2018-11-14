Bridge near Shifnal to be closed for two days for work

Evelith Bridge will have trial holes drilled into its carriageway to check for a hollow area.

The bridge carries Evelith Lane over the Wesley Brook and must be closed from Thursday while repairs are being undertaken.

Traffic bosses said the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely if the bridge was open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted using local roads.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”