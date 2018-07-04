Woman in her 80s seriously injured in three-car crash near Shifnal

The elderly woman was driving a silver Ford Focus involved in a collision with a red Vauxhall Astra and a silver BMW M3.

Police say a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s were the drivers of the other two cars and sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 2.30pm on Tuesday on the A5 at Crackley Bank, between Telford and Weston Park.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

Police are urging anyone was in the area at the time to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 420s of July 3, 2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org