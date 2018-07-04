This time it could be coming home: Fans roar on England - in pictures

It wasn't plain sailing for England but they made it through to the final eight on penalties.

An hour before kick-off against Columbia, The Plough Inn was teeming with nervous, yet hopeful supporters.

Star Witness:

Extra screens were put up to meet demand and about 100 fans crowded around the three screens to see their team take on the South American side.

As the two clubs lined up in front of 30,000 fans in the CSKA Arena, Moscow, and millions more watching on TV across the world, fans at The Plough Inn belted out the national anthem.

England fans at The Plough in Shifnal

Random outbursts of song came thick and fast throughout the match, in particular 'Football's Coming Home' and tributes to England manager, Gareth Southgate, and goal-scorer Harry Kane.

Advertising

Brothers Tom and James Reynolds were at the pub soaking up the atmosphere with their friends on Tuesday night.

At half time, Tom 31, of Shifnal, said he wasn't impressed with England's performance but expected them to go on and win.

"Gareth Southgate is the man" he said. "It's coming home this year.

"I think the World Cup has been really good this year so far, there's been no trouble and it's good to see everyone has a good attitude."

Advertising

James, 30, added: "The atmosphere in the pub is great too. There's so many people here you can barely see the screen.

England fans at The Plough in Shifnal

"I think England will at least make the semi-final this year and it's going to be fantastic."

The frustrated mood lifted soon after the second half kicked off when Carlos Sanchez gave away a penalty for bringing down Harry Kane.

The noise in the pub was deafening as Kane put the ball past the Columbia keeper to score his sixth goal of the World Cup.

The final high of the night came when Eric Dier fired a penalty past the keeper to put England through.

England fans at The Plough in Shifnal

Hazim Owens, 25, from Muxton said: "I feel absolutely amazing. It's been 52 years since we won a World Cup and I'm excited that my son will be able to experience this with me.

"The atmosphere has been amazing. It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, it's good to see everyone come together and enjoy the football.

"I'm going to party on into the night. It's coming home this year, I can tell you that."