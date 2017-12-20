Menu

Crash closes busy road

By Sue Austin | Shifnal | News | Published:

One person was seriously injured in a crash on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The accident happened on the A41 Albrighton bypass just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Two cars were involved in a collision with the injured person trapped in the wreckage.

Fire crews from Albrighton, Wellington and Telford were quickly on scene and released the patient from the wreckage because the person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The trunk road between Albrighton and Cosford was closed as the emergency services worked to deal with the incident and rush hour traffic was diverted.

