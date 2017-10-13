Star Wars stormtrooper helmet up for auction at Telford pub charity night

The signed collector's piece is a cast from the original 1976 moulds and is the most accurate replica of the on-screen stormtroopers.

Known as the Imperial helmet, similar helmets were worn by the likes of Harrison Ford and incorporates a number of distinct facial characteristics.

Nikki White, aged 47, from Shifnal, will be auctioning off the item at The Ugly Duckling pub in Long Lane, Telford, on October 27 to raise money for Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It comes after her sister-in-law Sarah Ellis, who lives in Chetwynd Aston, near Newport, received a kidney transplant from her husband and Nikki's brother Andy Ellis several years ago.

Nikki says the support of the QE was 'fantastic' and 'lifesaving'.

"After feeling tired and exhausted on regular occasions, Sarah was forced to visit her doctor for blood tests, only to be mortified on hearing that her kidney function was only 12% and so desperately in need of a kidney transplant," she said.

"Several fabulous friends and family were tested to see if they were a match for her, but to no avail, until her husband, my brother, received the news that he met the criteria. We couldn't believe it!

"The QE were absolutely amazing in every way and we would like to help and thank them for their life saving work and for the kindness and life changing support that they gave to our family and give to so many other patients and families day in and day out. We all think that they deserve some recognition for their work!"

The helmet is signed by Andrew Ainsworth, the man behind all the originals for the film.

Other items on sale include Manchester United tickets, Harry Styles tickets for Birmingham, a diamond pendant and Indian cooking lessons with Priorslee's Lajina Masala.

To make a bid on any of the items email Nikki on nikkiwhite0503@gmail.com