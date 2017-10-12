Man dies and woman injured in motorbike crash near Shifnal

The man, who had been riding the motorcycle has been killed, while a female rider has also been taken to New Cross Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened near the TFM Farm and Country Superstore on the B3176 at Stableford, near Shifnal.

The road was blocked for several hours following the accident at 12.15pm.

Claire Brown, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances to the scene. A paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor on board and the West Midlands Care Team also attended.

The driver of the car was assessed and discharged at the scene.