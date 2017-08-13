£3.5 million scheme to revamp Shifnal town centre

Millions will be spent transforming roads through a market town to manage its traffic congestion.

A £3.5 million revamp of Shifnal’s town centre will be like giving it a giant “lick of paint”.

Work to redesign main roads could begin as early as next year. The pioneering project is being watched by other towns across Shropshire who may follow suit.

The town is following the concept of ‘shared spaces’ in which motorists are forced to slow down by making them more aware of pedestrians.

Signs and street furniture will be removed and there will be more priority to people on foot.

Bridgnorth and Oswestry are among towns also considering implementing the scheme and it has already been adopted at Telford Shopping Centre during the revamp of Coach Central to help pedestrians.

Shifnal councillor Kevin Turley said the scheme is likely to use a mix of “old and new” ideas, still keeping features like pedestrian crossings.

He said a meeting in 2015 saw huge support from residents for a plan to change town centre roads.

He said £3.5 million was the initial outline cost of the whole scheme, adding: “It will make Shifnal look more inviting, and more vibrant. It will be like giving Shifnal a new lick of paint.”

Key areas included in the work are High Street, Broadway, Cheapside, Victoria Road, Shrewsbury Road, Bradford Street and Aston Street.

The work has been prompted by huge growth in the town, with 1,600 new homes being built up to 2026.

Shared space has already been embraced in Holland, as well as in parts of Britain including in London, Kent and Cheshire.

Shropshire Council cabinet member Steve Davenport said the work was essential.

He said work should start next year, adding: “We have commissioned consultants WSP to provide a detailed design.

"Property owners and business affected by the scheme and its construction will be informed of the construction plan and any specific elements that are likely to affect them.”