Demolition of Telford Theatre's auditorium begins as part of major redevelopment

Telford Theatre in Oakengates closed in March last year as the council began work to transform the 1960s shopping precinct into a "modern, welcoming shopping experience".

At the centre of the 'Theatre Quarter project', is the major transformation of Telford Theatre itself, which Telford & Wrekin Council hope will bring additional footfall to the town.

Plans feature a new foyer, bar and dining area, a second smaller studio theatre seating 98 people, a community art room and upgraded backstage facilities.

Demolition work taking place in Oakengates at Telford Theatre on Tuesday, November 11

The main auditorium will also be redeveloped into a two-tiered venue with an expanded capacity of 756 seats.

A series of pre works have already been completed including the demolition of the old Oakengates nursery and a soft stripping of the main auditorium.

Now, contractors Garvey Demolition have begun to demolish the main theatre hall which has stood at the centre of Oakengates for decades.