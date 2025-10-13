The arched ‘Oakengates – The Heart Of Telford’ sign, which links The Wakes buildings and welcomes people as they enter the town centre, is being taken down in readiness for the next phase of the theatre redevelopment works which is set to start shortly.

The sign was designed and installed as part of the Telford 50 legacy funding as part of a wider programme of works at Limes Walk.

With the funding The Wakes building was transformed, murals were painted depicting several important images which are significant in the area and the Hartshill bandstand was also refurbished.

The longstanding Oakengates sign

Many years ago, a ‘Welcome to Oakengates’ sign was in place on the railway bridge.

Oakengates Town Council was hoping to put a new sign on the bridge, but permission was not granted so the new archway design was created and installed instead, putting Oakengates back on the map.

This sign will be stored safely and will be relocated after all the refurbishment work has been completed.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “This sign was funded as part of the Telford 50 legacy so has been a key feature of the town centre by The Wakes for some time.

“Through these investment projects as well as having a vision for the future to regenerate our town centres and drive more footfall, we are keen to retain historic and prominent features which are important to our residents and visitors.

“Hopefully, this will allay any residents' concerns that the sign is being lost completely and we will reinstate it again once the theatre works are completed.”

Councillor Steve Reynolds, mayor of Oakengates, said: “We’re really pleased that this sign will be well looked after and reused again in Oakengates once the theatre works are complete.

“These are exciting times for Oakengates with the construction of the new theatre just around the corner which will be a huge boost to the town.

“We’re really proud of Oakengates and know that signs like this mean a lot to local people, as well as welcoming people to our town.”