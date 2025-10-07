Government backs Telford Theatre redevelopment during ministerial visit

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, visited the site of the Telford Theatre project in Oakengates to learn more about the ambitious redevelopment, which is being part-funded by £15.6 million of Government investment.

The ministerial visit coincided with the national launch of the Government’s new £5 billion "Pride in Place" programme.

The Telford Theatre project will deliver a range of new facilities, including a larger, modernised main auditorium, separate studio theatre for community groups and smaller performances, community art room, revamped foyer, bar and theatre dining area, and upgraded backstage and technical facilities.

The majority of the existing theatre will be completely rebuilt, transforming both its exterior and interior.

From left: James Dunn, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for prosperity and investment; Telford MP Shaun Davies; Housing Secretary Steve Reed; council leader Lee Carter; and council chief executive David Sidaway

Early demolition work has now begun, following the relocation of Oakengates Nursery School earlier this year. The main construction phase is due to begin next year.

Speaking during his visit, Steve Reed MP praised the project as a flagship example of what the Pride in Place programme is aiming to achieve.

"Telford's theatre transformation exemplifies exactly what our Pride in Place programme will help communities achieve across the country," he said.

"Community assets, like theatres, really bring communities together, instil local pride, boost job opportunities and drive the regional growth that local people can feel.

"I look forward to hearing how people across the West Midlands seize their new powers to drive forward their local priorities."

The theatre redevelopment forms part of Telford & Wrekin Council's wider Theatre Quarter project which is also revitalising Oakengates town centre.

Work is already underway to modernise 1960s shop frontages and create a more vibrant, welcoming space for shoppers and visitors.

Under the Pride in Place scheme, the West Midlands has received £451 million across 29 areas, including Telford and Wrekin.

Council leader Councillor Lee Carter said: "It’s always pleasing to receive national recognition for projects across Telford and Wrekin and we were pleased to welcome the Secretary of State to Oakengates.

"These are exciting times for Oakengates and Telford and Wrekin as we invest significantly in a range of projects across the Borough to make it a better place to live, learn, work and socialise for many generations to come."