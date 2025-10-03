Celebrations, the greetings card shop which has served Oakengates for the past 40 years, has relocated to a newly refurbished unit at 10-12 Limes Walk in the town.

The move from its previous location comes ahead of the planned demolition works, which will pave the way for a brand new theatre in the heart of the town.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had supported business owners Verendra Hayre and Jaspinder Singh, helping them with the move into their new unit.

Celebrations owner Verendra Hayre outside the new unit at 10-12 Limes Walk.

The new Celebrations unit, which specialises in cards, gifts and helium balloons for all occasions, boasts a fully modernised interior and an enhanced exterior with a fresh shop frontage.

The relocation is part of the Oakengates Theatre Quarter project, which is transforming the 1960s retail units on Market Street and Limes Walk into contemporary commercial spaces with residential accommodation above.

Phase 1a of the project was completed in October 2024 and Phase 1b is now nearing completion.

Celebrations have moved across Limes Walk from their previous unit adjacent to the theatre/former library.

The move allows the business to move into a new modern retail space whilst also making way for the redevelopment of the theatre.

Demolition of the former Oakengates nursery has already taken place and internal demolition works have started inside the former theatre building as part of its redevelopment.

New facilities in the Telford Theatre project include a larger main auditorium, a separate studio theatre which can support community groups and smaller acts, a new community art room, as well as a newly transformed foyer, theatre dining area and new bar with upgraded amenities and modernised backstage facilities.

Verendra Hayre, Celebrations business owner, said: “We’re really happy with the new unit and our customers are as well which is important.

“This is a brand new shop and the way we’ve organised it means we can still offer the same great range of items as in our previous location.

“It’s early days but so far the feedback has been very positive and as well as retaining our loyal customer base we’re hoping to attract many more customers from far and wide in our new location.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “These are exciting times for Oakengates as we continue to regenerate the town by modernising retail spaces and creating new places for people to live and work through the Theatre Quarter programme.

“It’s all part of our commitment to creating a better Oakengates and better Borough and drive more footfall to our towns.

“Celebrations is just one of the businesses we’ve supported during this project, helping them move into a newly modernised unit which will hopefully help the business to go from strength-to-strength.”