Electric scooter rider issued with police warning in Telford amid concerns

Whilst on patrol on Tuesday afternoon (September 30), PC Frendo PCSO Wills from the Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted an e-scooter being ridden along a pavement on New Street, Oakengates.

Officers stopped the individual and issued a Section 59 warning notice. This means that if the rider commits a similar anti-social offence within the next 12 months, the vehicle - or any other vehicle they are using - can be seized.

PCSO Willis said local police have recently received "many" queries about the public use of e-scooters.

E-scooters are illegal to use on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths. Picture: West Mercia Police

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, the PCSO reminded residents that privately owned e-scooters are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths, and can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

It stated: "E-scooters are classed as Personal Light Electric Vehicles by the government and as such fall under the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles in terms of requiring insurance, tax, MOT, driving licence and registration. There is nothing in place currently to obtain any of these for E-scooters and as a result their use in public is illegal.

"This warning will remain for 12 months and serves as a notice that if the driver commits a similar anti-social offence within that period that vehicle - or any other vehicle which they are driving at the time - can be seized."