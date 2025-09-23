New community hall plan for Oakengates church hall as martial arts use set to get the chop

Elite Investments Limited has applied to change the use of Holy Trinity Church Hall in Holyhead Road, Oakengates.

The planning application lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council also seeks retrospective consent for a 2.1m-tall boundary fence, a 2.06m-high wall with railings, and 2.6m-high gates.

Holy Trinity Church in Oakengates has a church hall which is set to become a new 'community hall'. Picture: Google

Planning agent Simon Smith, of en-plan in Bomere Heath, has told planners that the new boundary and new internal disabled toilet facilities will allow for a new community hall use.

The agent wrote: “The new boundary treatment will secure the property so it can be enjoyed by the wider community safely.”

The site is located off Holyhead Road and has the Grade II-listed Holy Trinity Church to the west with residential development on all other sides.

The agent wrote: “The concept is to effect augmentation of the existing unit to allow for a better secure frontage to the property and allow for a new community house with the correct level of disabled facilities to allow for wider community use.”

In a design and access statement lodged on the council’s planning website, the agent states that the works will benefit the wider locality and will enhance both its character and setting.

“All works will be undertaken in partnership with the local planning authority to ensure a positive outcome that will preserve the structure and purpose of the adjacent heritage asset well into the future,” the agent states.

“Planning consent will allow for important improvement measures to take place that will create a new community hall that can operate safely and securely.”

A period of public consultation has started on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal (reference TWC/2025/0648).