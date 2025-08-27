I visited a changing town in the heart of Telford where friendly residents are optimistic about the future

If you live nearby, I don't imagine Oakengates is the first place you take friends or family when they come to visit.

It's not glitzy, it's not glamourous and - at the moment - it's not even home to the town's theatre.

Regeneration work is currently underway in Oakengates, which has seen the temporary closure of Telford Theatre

For almost two years now, the town has been undergoing a massive redevelopment to transform the 1960s shopping precinct near Telford Theatre.

When it is over, fourteen new shop frontages will have been created, along with several residential units and a new public space for hosting events and activities - including an enhanced market.

For almost two years now, the town has been undergoing a massive redevelopment

The redevelopment also included the remodelling and expansion of the theatre, which will feature an additional studio performance space, a community art room, and a new dining and refurbished bar area.

To me, the £22million redevelopment project feels somewhat like reparations for past wrongs for the town.

Like many of the other old town centres in Telford, it's hard to not wonder what the place would have been like without the interference of the Telford Development Corporation.

Walking up Market Street you'd be forgiven for calling the town quaint - if you can look past the hoardings.

Walking up Market Street you'd be forgiven for calling the town quaint

"It's a nice little town, it's quite quiet, everyone says hello," said 31-year-old Thomas Austin, who said it was good to see money being invested into the town.

Oakengates - just like Dawley - has no doubt had its high street struggles magnified by the looming presence of Telford Shopping Centre, the giant retail complex just a stone's throw away.

While big names and brands flock to the shiny new town centre, so do the customers - leaving Telford's historic high streets to fill voids with barbershops, vape shops and mini-marts.

Brandon Pritchard and Tom Austin in Oakengates

Despite those struggles, many independent businesses continue to call Oakengates home and it today features several thriving cafes, alongside several beauticians and tattoo parlours.

When we visited, at around 10.30am on a Tuesday, The Outpost - a cafe located in The Wakes - was full to bursting with a diverse range of customers enjoying cooked breakfasts and coffee.

The town also has a good selection of pubs, which already draws in visitors from around the town to taste their selection of craft ales.

The town has an abundance of pubs, including the Old Fighting Cocks

"We've got a great community spirit. Everyone's very friendly, very supportive. We've a massive amount of regular customers who come in every day," said Jayne Edwards, manager at the British Heart Foundation.

"It's challenging times at the moment, with the regeneration. But we've got to move with the times.

"The old buildings, they don't last. People now want modern-looking places, nice and fresh - you have to move forward. It's going to be fantastic."

Jayne Edwards of British Heart Foundation in Oakengates

As a Wellington girl, I've watched as an almost-forgotten Telford town blossomed due to love of its local community (along with a large chunk of cash).

A decade ago, I wouldn't have believed you if you'd have told me that Wellington would be in my top three places I'd take visiting friends or family - so I've learnt not to be so skeptical about regeneration projects.

Maybe - in a couple more years - Oakengates will creep up the charts too.