Oakengates Library move plan given green light after town council takeover

Last month, Oakengates Town Council announced it would be taking over the day-to-day management of the town's library from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The revelation came with plans to relocate the library into one of the newly refurbished units on Limes Walk, as part of the town's regeneration project.

The library is currently temporarily based in The Wakes, having been moved there in March last year as work began on the redevelopment of its previous home in the town's theatre.

A spokesperson for the town council said the move to Limes Walk will make the library "much more accessible", and give residents access to improved library and ICT services, educational and job search resources.

“This is a significant step forward in securing the library’s future and the services it provides to our residents and visitors," they added.

The newly refurbished units at 6 to 8 Limes Walk are set to be used as the new library

Now, the plans have been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department following a period of consultation where no objections were raised.

Approving the plans, a spokesperson for the council said the loss of the retail units to create a new public library "is considered to be acceptable".

"The public benefits of the proposal will be significant in providing a well-used community facility with a permanent location within the existing community.

"The local planning authority is therefore content that the proposal will not harm the function and vitality of the primary shopping area," concluded the report.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: “It’s vital that the library service in Oakengates continues for our residents of all ages who not only use the venue to read but also as a place to meet people and socialise.

“We are pleased that plans have been submitted to fit out the units at Limes Walk into this new facility and that the library will hopefully have a new permanent home.

“We remain committed to improving Oakengates town centre for our residents and visitors, through both the regeneration of Limes Walk and the theatre project, and the library is a focal point of the town. It’s important that we retain it for many generations to come.”