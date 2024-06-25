Half-an-acre Telford plot where historic cottage once stood goes on sale - with planning permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Permission to build three homes on the plot of land off Hadley Road in Oakengates was granted back in 2021.

Full planning permission was given for a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a four-bedroom detached house on the site of the former Rose Cottage, which was knocked down after falling into disrepair.

Planning permission was given in 2021. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Rose Cottage dated from the late 18th or early 19th century, and had been vacant since 2010. Over the course of the following decade, the property had been subject to vandalism and fire damage.

Photo: Rightmove/GFAP Media

Both the cottage and its many outbuildings were demolished in 2016 after due prior notification was given to the council.

But now, almost three years after the plans to develop the land were given the green light, the plot has gone up for sale.

Photo: Rightmove/GFAP Media

The plot, of approximately 0.538 acres, is due to go under the virtual hammer. The site is being listed for online auction, with a guide price of £85,000.

It's available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/149444171.

The planning application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2020/0830.