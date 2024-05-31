Smoky brazier on Telford housing estate sparks call to the fire service
A garden brazier produced so much smoke in a part of Telford that a concerned call was made to the fire service.
By David Tooley
One fire appliance was sent from Telford Central station to Stafford Road in Oakengates at 11.47am on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a report of a "large amount of smoke in the area."
And they put it down to a false alarm with good intent.
"This was due to garden brazier in a housing estate area," said the spokesperson.
The fire service stop message was sent at 12.18pm.