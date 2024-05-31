Smoky brazier on Telford housing estate sparks call to the fire service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was sent from Telford Central station to Stafford Road in Oakengates at 11.47am on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a report of a "large amount of smoke in the area."

And they put it down to a false alarm with good intent.

"This was due to garden brazier in a housing estate area," said the spokesperson.

The fire service stop message was sent at 12.18pm.