Call for participants in Oakengates Carnival parade

By Matthew PanterOakengatesPublished:

Organisers of the Oakengates Carnival are calling for participants for its much-loved procession,.

A classic car procession
Shropshire Festivals would like to hear from owners of classic cars, vintage and unusual vehicles and anyone who would like to organise a carnival float for the parade through the town on September 10.

Local community groups can also join in with marching band style performances, flamboyant carnival costumes, and schools and uniformed groups can apply to get involved as well.

Residents will cheer on the carnival procession from 11am-12pm, and this will be followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12noon-8pm.

The family fun day will have free activities for kids, live music, street food, bars and stalls.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “We want to mark the return of the carnival with a fabulous diverse mix of vehicles, groups and performances, to kick off the day in style.

“We would particularly like to hear from locals with classic cars or vintage vehicles they would like to show off, and some locally made carnival floats to entertain the crowds.

“We hope you can join us on September 10th for a memorable community day out.”

To apply to get involved in the procession, oakengatescarnival.co.uk.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

