Go behind the lens with 80s star, Paul Young in Telford

Paul Young

The pop star will visit The Place, Oakengates, Telford in April next year as part of a major tour called Behind The Lens.

His tour will coincide with the publication of his autobiography.

Paul Young broke into the big time 40 years ago when 'No Parlez' went to number one and his hits included 'Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)'.

More success followed with the number one album 'The Secret Of Association' and the worldwide hit 'Everytime You Go Away', not forgetting his appearance at Live Aid and the Band Aid single, Do They Know It's Christmas.

He also enjoys having fun in his tex-mex band, Los Pacaminos.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of 'No Parlez', he’s releasing a remarkable new record and publishing his memoir; both called Behind The Lens.

During the night at the Place,on April 12, 2023, he will meet fans, sing hits and tell stories about his incredible career.

Hel said: “I’m looking forward to touring next year as the fans go Behind The Lens.”