Final wrekin walk to celebrate super slim

She has lost seven stone since joining Slimming World at Oakengates, has walked up and down the Wrekin every day of April in a bid to get fit and will have raised £1,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Ruth and a group of friends will complete one final climb on Saturday at 2pm and members of the group will join her at the top to celebrate.

She weighed 18 stone seven pounds when she joined the group and was inspired to lose weight and enjoy a healthy lifestyle by an experience at a family wedding and a new job.

Ruth said: "I looked at the pictures from a family wedding and felt quite ashamed to be honest. Then I got a new job which involved some public speaking and media work so I thought I should do something about my body image for me not for anyone else.

"The group have been an inspiration to me and Lauren the group leader. They have been nothing but encouraging and supportive to the point where many of them will be coming to see me go up the Wrekin for the last time on Saturday.

"The walking up the Wrekin was inspired by me feeling fitter and healthier thanks to the weight loss and the cause was something that was close to me."

Lauren Bryan, who runs the Oakengates class said they encourage exercise and diet to go with the weight loss programmes they carry out because practicing all three together usually means the weekly programme becomes easier and more enjoyable.

She said: "Ruth has done wonderfully well to lose all that weight in a year. She has been an exceptional member of the group and it is wonderful that she could be inspired by the weight loss and generally feeling fitter and healthier to go on and try and help others."